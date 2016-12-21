'She loved extra hard,' ex-neighbor s...

'She loved extra hard,' ex-neighbor says of Penn grad charged with killing SUV driver

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

If one can read the runes of Westcott's Facebook status updates, the 27-year-old University of Pennsylvania graduate and city employee was mulling over "sin" and breaking God's heart, and the decision to keep on loving no matter what the consequences. Nothing about Westcott's social media presence suggested she was violent, and people who know her say that was true in life, too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16) Fri MARK FARKER 5
News First tips of Beachwood Place mall fight came f... Dec 29 acurate news 1
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) Dec 28 vtop 252
News French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15) Dec 21 who in charge 10
Why Are Cash Real Estate Deals on the Rise? (Jun '14) Dec 21 SBaer 3
Real Estate (May '15) Dec 21 SBaer 2
Realtage.com is a great way to find an agent (Mar '16) Dec 21 SBaer 2
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,658 • Total comments across all topics: 277,499,881

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC