Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH)...

Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Position Raised by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,003 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16) Sat Dick Daily 4
News French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15) Dec 21 who in charge 10
Why Are Cash Real Estate Deals on the Rise? (Jun '14) Dec 21 SBaer 3
Real Estate (May '15) Dec 21 SBaer 2
Realtage.com is a great way to find an agent (Mar '16) Dec 21 SBaer 2
New agent Dec 21 SBaer 2
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) Dec 20 anas2013 248
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,033 • Total comments across all topics: 277,345,244

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC