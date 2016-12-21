Royal Poinciana Plaza renovation coul...

Royal Poinciana Plaza renovation could reshape Palm Beach's Realtors Row

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Palm Beach Post

Hermes has leased space at Royal Poinciana Plaza in Palm Beach. Photo by Meghan McCarthy/The Palm Beach Daily News Royal Poinciana Plaza in Palm Beach is home to a veritable Realtors Row, but real estate brokers someday might move from the center's retail space into the offices next door at The Slat House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15) 19 hr who in charge 10
Why Are Cash Real Estate Deals on the Rise? (Jun '14) Wed SBaer 3
Real Estate (May '15) Wed SBaer 2
News What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16) Wed SBaer 3
Realtage.com is a great way to find an agent (Mar '16) Wed SBaer 2
New agent Wed SBaer 2
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) Tue anas2013 248
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,686 • Total comments across all topics: 277,253,343

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC