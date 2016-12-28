Real Estate Pioneer Zillow Enters the Land of Rising Interest Rates
It went public in July of 2011, and for the first time in its public history, will now face a rising-interest rate environment. Let's see if the interest rate headwinds will adversely affect the company's course.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First tips of Beachwood Place mall fight came f...
|5 hr
|acurate news
|1
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Wed
|vtop
|252
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec 24
|Dick Daily
|4
|French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15)
|Dec 21
|who in charge
|10
|Why Are Cash Real Estate Deals on the Rise? (Jun '14)
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|3
|Real Estate (May '15)
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|2
|Realtage.com is a great way to find an agent (Mar '16)
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC