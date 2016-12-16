Real estate briefly: Yorba Linda comp...

Real estate briefly: Yorba Linda complex sold for $17M; Bascom Group joint buys top $31M

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Orange County Register

Cushman & Wakefield in Irvine has closed the sale of the 117,760-square-foot Yorba Linda Business Park in Yorba Linda for $17 million. Bascom Group in a joint venture with Long Beach-based Harbor Associates acquired Conejo Spectrum, a 159,186-square-foot, two building, office and flex portfolio in Thousand Oaks for $13 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16) Sat Dick Daily 4
News French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15) Dec 21 who in charge 10
Why Are Cash Real Estate Deals on the Rise? (Jun '14) Dec 21 SBaer 3
Real Estate (May '15) Dec 21 SBaer 2
Realtage.com is a great way to find an agent (Mar '16) Dec 21 SBaer 2
New agent Dec 21 SBaer 2
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) Dec 20 anas2013 248
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,295 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,531

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC