Real estate briefly: Yorba Linda complex sold for $17M; Bascom Group joint buys top $31M
Cushman & Wakefield in Irvine has closed the sale of the 117,760-square-foot Yorba Linda Business Park in Yorba Linda for $17 million. Bascom Group in a joint venture with Long Beach-based Harbor Associates acquired Conejo Spectrum, a 159,186-square-foot, two building, office and flex portfolio in Thousand Oaks for $13 million.
