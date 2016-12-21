Ohio law would require 1 bedroom per renter
Are you currently living in a one-bedroom apartment with an adult who is not related to you? That could soon be against the law in one Northeast Ohio city. Right now it's just a proposal and the city says there's more to it than just requiring adults to have one bedroom per person if they're not related.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15)
|19 hr
|who in charge
|10
|Why Are Cash Real Estate Deals on the Rise? (Jun '14)
|Wed
|SBaer
|3
|Real Estate (May '15)
|Wed
|SBaer
|2
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Wed
|SBaer
|3
|Realtage.com is a great way to find an agent (Mar '16)
|Wed
|SBaer
|2
|New agent
|Wed
|SBaer
|2
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Tue
|anas2013
|248
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC