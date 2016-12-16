NYC's 10 most talked-about real estate stories of 2016
It's time to make up a bunch of awards and hand them out to the most deserving people, places and things in the real estate, architecture and neighborhood universes of New York City! Yep, it's time for the 13th Annual Curbed Awards! Up now: the year's 10 most talked-about stories. Last year, New York City's affordability crisis took center stage when it came to the year's most commented posts on Curbed New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|19 hr
|Dick Daily
|4
|French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15)
|Dec 21
|who in charge
|10
|Why Are Cash Real Estate Deals on the Rise? (Jun '14)
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|3
|Real Estate (May '15)
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|2
|Realtage.com is a great way to find an agent (Mar '16)
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|2
|New agent
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|2
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Dec 20
|anas2013
|248
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC