Marin County Median Home Price Drops Under $1M

The median home price fell 14.2% over the past year in Marin, the only county in the Bay Area to post a decline, a real estate research firm reported Wednesday. The figure involves single-family homes in Marin, which dropped from a median price of $1.125 million in November 2015 to $965,000 last month, according to Irvine-based CoreLogic.

