Manny's on the River, downtown Waco Jimmy John's close doors
Two restaurants in Waco have pulled the plug on operations, including the much anticipated Manny's on the River that opened in December 2014 to serve upscale Tex-Mex food on a new deck along the Brazos River. Jimmy John's, a sandwich shop at South Fourth Street and Franklin Avenue, also has closed its doors for good.
