Houston Association of Realtors: 2017 leadership team takes oath of office at Dec. 7 ceremony
Members of the 2017 Houston Association of Realtors executive committee and board of directors are shown after taking the oath of office at ceremonies held on Dec. 7. They will serve under chair Cindy Hamann. Members of the 2017 Houston Association of Realtors executive committee and board of directors are shown after taking the oath of office at ceremonies held on Dec. 7. They will serve under chair Cindy Hamann.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|19 hr
|Dick Daily
|4
|French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15)
|Dec 21
|who in charge
|10
|Why Are Cash Real Estate Deals on the Rise? (Jun '14)
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|3
|Real Estate (May '15)
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|2
|Realtage.com is a great way to find an agent (Mar '16)
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|2
|New agent
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|2
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Dec 20
|anas2013
|248
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC