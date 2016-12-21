Home Sales Grow at Fastest Pace in Al...

Home Sales Grow at Fastest Pace in Almost a Decade

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: 1560 KNZR

Americans bought homes last month at fastest pace in nearly a decade. The National Association of Realtors says existing home sales rose 0.7 percent last month, though fewer than 1.9 million homes were on the market - a 9 percent decrease from last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15) 19 hr who in charge 10
Why Are Cash Real Estate Deals on the Rise? (Jun '14) Wed SBaer 3
Real Estate (May '15) Wed SBaer 2
News What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16) Wed SBaer 3
Realtage.com is a great way to find an agent (Mar '16) Wed SBaer 2
New agent Wed SBaer 2
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) Tue anas2013 248
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,686 • Total comments across all topics: 277,253,340

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC