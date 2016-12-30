Henderson Group PLC Buys 78,525 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. by 717.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,463 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 78,525 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Fri
|MARK FARKER
|5
|First tips of Beachwood Place mall fight came f...
|Dec 29
|acurate news
|1
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Dec 28
|vtop
|252
|French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15)
|Dec 21
|who in charge
|10
|Why Are Cash Real Estate Deals on the Rise? (Jun '14)
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|3
|Real Estate (May '15)
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|2
|Realtage.com is a great way to find an agent (Mar '16)
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC