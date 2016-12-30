Henderson Group PLC Buys 78,525 Share...

Henderson Group PLC Buys 78,525 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. by 717.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,463 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 78,525 shares during the period.

