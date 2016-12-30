Funeral Service for Realtor Who Police Say Was Killed by Ex

A funeral service will be held for Terrell L. Bruce, 33, on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Saint Raymond of Penafort Church on 1350 East Vernon Road in Philadelphia. Brandon Bruce, the twin brother of Terrell Bruce, who police say was shot and killed by his ex-girlfriend, spoke to NBC10 about the outpouring of support his family has received from his brother's friends and clients.

