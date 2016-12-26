For Trump, a clash of deals and polic...

For Trump, a clash of deals and policy in China

11 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Donald Trump calls China an "enemy" of the United States, a threat and an international pariah whose modus operandi is to lie, cheat and steal - but for at least eight years his hotel chain has been trying to do business here. Although negotiations have yet to bear fruit, Trump Hotels has made confident predictions this year about opening 20 or 30 luxury hotels in China.

