First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (fr) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on January 17th

Friday

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th.

Chicago, IL

