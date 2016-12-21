Existing US home sales reach highest since February 2007
Americans bought homes in November in the fastest pace in nearly a decade. But rising mortgage rates, a deepening shortage of houses and higher prices are likely to weigh on the market next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15)
|19 hr
|who in charge
|10
|Why Are Cash Real Estate Deals on the Rise? (Jun '14)
|Wed
|SBaer
|3
|Real Estate (May '15)
|Wed
|SBaer
|2
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Wed
|SBaer
|3
|Realtage.com is a great way to find an agent (Mar '16)
|Wed
|SBaer
|2
|New agent
|Wed
|SBaer
|2
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Tue
|anas2013
|248
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC