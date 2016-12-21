Existing U.S. home sales reach highest since February 2007
Americans bought homes in November in the fastest pace in nearly a decade, despite a shortage of houses for sale. The National Association of Realtors says that sales of existing homes rose 0.7 percent last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.61 million.
