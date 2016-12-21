Existing Home Sales Rise to Near 10-Year High
U.S. home resales unexpectedly rose in November, reaching their highest level in nearly 10 years, likely as buyers rushed into the market to lock in low interest rates in anticipation of further increases in borrowing costs. The National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday existing home sales increased 0.7 percent to an annual rate of 5.61 million units last month.
