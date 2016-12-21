Ex-Parking Authority boss Fenerty fil...

Ex-Parking Authority boss Fenerty files for more than $200k in vacation, sick and comp time

THE FORMER executive director of the Philadelphia Parking Authority, who resigned in September amid a sexual-harassment scandal, is seeking a six-figure payout - on top of the largest pension payments in the city's retirement system. Vincent J. Fenerty Jr. has filed for more than $200,000 in unused vacation time, sick time and comp time, according to a source familiar with the matter.

