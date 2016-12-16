Deutsche Bank Is Reworking Big Trump ...

Deutsche Bank Is Reworking Big Trump Loan as Inauguration Nears

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: News Max

Now that guarantee -- employed to extract better terms on hundreds of millions of dollars of loans to the Trump Organization -- is at the center of a delicate loan-restructuring discussion at Deutsche Bank AG, which is under investigation on several fronts by the U.S. Department of Justice. The bank is trying to restructure some of Trump's roughly $300 million debt as part of an attempt to reduce any conflict of interest between the loan and his presidency, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16) 19 hr Dick Daily 4
News French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15) Dec 21 who in charge 10
Why Are Cash Real Estate Deals on the Rise? (Jun '14) Dec 21 SBaer 3
Real Estate (May '15) Dec 21 SBaer 2
Realtage.com is a great way to find an agent (Mar '16) Dec 21 SBaer 2
New agent Dec 21 SBaer 2
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) Dec 20 anas2013 248
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,215 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,092

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC