Dairy Block: LoDo's Next Shopping and Dining Destination

With the Maven hotel opening in March, the historic Dairy Block is poised to become LoDo's next go-to destination for shopping and dining. The 172-room hotel at 18th and Wazee streets will become the fourth independent hotel in Sage Hospitality's Denver portfolio, joining the Crawford Hotel at Union Station , the Oxford Hotel and Halcyon, which opened in Cherry Creek earlier this year.

