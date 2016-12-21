Commercial Real Estate Still Booming
According to the folks at the CoStar Group , the commercial real estate market is registering annual price gains of more than 8%, as the rally in prices that began some six years ago continues to impress. The chart above includes the latest Co-Star data.
