Co-working space is a hot trend in Downtown real estate market

Last week, Industrious, a New York-based co-working company, announced that it had signed a deal to occupy 23,664 square feet on the 31st floor of One PPG Place, one of the city's prized properties. And now WeWork, another co-working firm based in the Big Apple that has been scouting locations in Pittsburgh, appears to have settled on the Allegheny Building on Forbes Avenue, according to real estate sources.

