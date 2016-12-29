CATS Will Bow in Qatar This February

Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot 's "Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats ," the original Broadway production opened in 1982 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre , where it ran for 7,485 performances and 18 years. CATS was originally produced on Broadway by Cameron Mackintosh , The Really Useful Company Limited, David Geffen , and The Shubert Organization .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.