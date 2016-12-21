Cape May County Association of REALTORS Names Christina P. Clemans 2016 REALTOR of the Year
Cape May County Association of REALTORSA is proud to announce Christina P. Clemans, Broker-Owner of Chris Clemans Sotheby's Int'l Realty, Cape May as the "2016 REALTORA of the Year." Clemans was recognized for her contributions to the real estate industry, commitment to the REALTORA organization and involvement in her local communities.
