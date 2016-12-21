Bureaucracy holding up bringing body home for burial
The late Yitzchak Katzin, aged 61, from the city of Ariel was killed last Thursday in South Africa, but his body has not yet been flown to Israel. The family is at a loss and is trying to bring the body to Israel for burial as quickly as possible.
