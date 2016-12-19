Broker: What I tell new real estate a...

Broker: What I tell new real estate agents

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Inman Real Estate News

Broker Tom McBride of Avalon Properties Group once had a zealous rookie agent who was willing to drive 400 miles one way in a day to get a document signed and notarized within a lender's timeframe demands. When asked, "How can brokers prepare new agents?" McBride also shares his top piece of advice for the 24/7 world we live in: respond to your leads fast, or expect them to get captured by another agent.

