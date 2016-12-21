Blockchain: The Impact on the Real Estate Industry
By changing the way that information is digitally stored and exchanged, blockchain technology will alter the way real estate is recorded, transferred, financed and managed globally. Bitcoin, the popular virtual currency based on blockchain technology, was released in response to the financial crisis and as a result of advances in software, communications and encryption.
Start the conversation, or Read more at jdsupra.com.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|19 hr
|vtop
|252
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec 24
|Dick Daily
|4
|French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15)
|Dec 21
|who in charge
|10
|Why Are Cash Real Estate Deals on the Rise? (Jun '14)
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|3
|Real Estate (May '15)
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|2
|Realtage.com is a great way to find an agent (Mar '16)
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|2
|New agent
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC