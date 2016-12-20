Arizona real estate agent runs afoul ...

Read more: The Washington Post

Arizona real estate agent runs afoul of California authorities - so he gets Arizona order that leads to Google deindexing the California order Steve Taplin is a real estate agent in Arizona. He had solicited some business in California, and wound up with a 2010 desist-and-refrain order from the California Department of Real Estate.

