Amarillo real estate market shows need for reasonably priced housing

21 hrs ago

The city's newly built houses were valued at an average of $18,057.62 less this year than those constructed in 2015, according to City of Amarillo permits. When adjusted to present-day value using the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Inflation Calculator , the average house built in 2016 was worth less than any year since 2012.

