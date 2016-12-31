Amarillo real estate market shows need for reasonably priced housing
The city's newly built houses were valued at an average of $18,057.62 less this year than those constructed in 2015, according to City of Amarillo permits. When adjusted to present-day value using the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Inflation Calculator , the average house built in 2016 was worth less than any year since 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West should look again (Oct '08)
|3 hr
|Ralph lies
|12
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Fri
|MARK FARKER
|5
|First tips of Beachwood Place mall fight came f...
|Dec 29
|acurate news
|1
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Dec 28
|vtop
|252
|French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15)
|Dec 21
|who in charge
|10
|Why Are Cash Real Estate Deals on the Rise? (Jun '14)
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|3
|Real Estate (May '15)
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC