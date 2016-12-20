5In Donald Trumpa s Washington, corruption will be utterly shameless
In ordinary circumstances, an incoming administration is sensitive to political controversies that might distract it or derail its agenda. Once one emerges, everyone is on notice to be careful about keeping the controversy from turning into an outright scandal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15)
|19 hr
|who in charge
|10
|Why Are Cash Real Estate Deals on the Rise? (Jun '14)
|Wed
|SBaer
|3
|Real Estate (May '15)
|Wed
|SBaer
|2
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Wed
|SBaer
|3
|Realtage.com is a great way to find an agent (Mar '16)
|Wed
|SBaer
|2
|New agent
|Wed
|SBaer
|2
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Tue
|anas2013
|248
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC