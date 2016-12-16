5 things real estate agents should kn...

5 things real estate agents should know about Generation Z

Generation Z, the under-18 age cohort, will shape the way agents do business, according to real estate exec Sherry Chris. Teens trust their friends more than online reviews and like to go to brick-and-mortar stores to check on product quality.

