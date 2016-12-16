5 real estate marketing trends to watch out for in 2017
Real estate marketing is evolving at a rapid pace, especially when every agent is jumping onto the online advertising bandwagon. Facebook Ads are increasing in popularity; therefore, there is a short window for agents to get a good ROI on this marketing strategy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|19 hr
|Dick Daily
|4
|French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15)
|Dec 21
|who in charge
|10
|Why Are Cash Real Estate Deals on the Rise? (Jun '14)
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|3
|Real Estate (May '15)
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|2
|Realtage.com is a great way to find an agent (Mar '16)
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|2
|New agent
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|2
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Dec 20
|anas2013
|248
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC