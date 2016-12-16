30th Anniversary: Tragedies brought n...

30th Anniversary: Tragedies brought national spotlight on community

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Penninsula News Review

The Feb. 6, 2008 edition reporting the death of 24-year-old real estate agent Lindsay Buziak. The case has continued to appear in the pages of the Saanich News in the eight years following Buziak's death as her father continues to search for the person responsible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penninsula News Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) 1 hr mohsen 249
News What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16) Sat Dick Daily 4
News French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15) Dec 21 who in charge 10
Why Are Cash Real Estate Deals on the Rise? (Jun '14) Dec 21 SBaer 3
Real Estate (May '15) Dec 21 SBaer 2
Realtage.com is a great way to find an agent (Mar '16) Dec 21 SBaer 2
New agent Dec 21 SBaer 2
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,824 • Total comments across all topics: 277,354,488

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC