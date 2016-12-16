30th Anniversary: Tragedies brought national spotlight on community
The Feb. 6, 2008 edition reporting the death of 24-year-old real estate agent Lindsay Buziak. The case has continued to appear in the pages of the Saanich News in the eight years following Buziak's death as her father continues to search for the person responsible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Penninsula News Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|1 hr
|mohsen
|249
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Sat
|Dick Daily
|4
|French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15)
|Dec 21
|who in charge
|10
|Why Are Cash Real Estate Deals on the Rise? (Jun '14)
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|3
|Real Estate (May '15)
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|2
|Realtage.com is a great way to find an agent (Mar '16)
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|2
|New agent
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC