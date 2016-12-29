3 Growth Dividend Stocks to Buy in January
What better way to start of the new year than with some top dividend growth stocks to add to your portfolio? Our Motley Fool contributors scoured the universe of dividend stocks to find intriguing companies they think make sense to buy now, and their list includes Mosaic Todd Campbell : Agriculture demand enjoys long-tail support tied to an increasingly larger and wealthier global population, and that's good news for Mosaic shareholders. Mosaic is the planet's top producer of phosphate, and following its acquisition of Vale 'sfertilizer assets earlier this month, the company is perfectly positioned to tap growing demand in key markets such as Brazil.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First tips of Beachwood Place mall fight came f...
|11 hr
|acurate news
|1
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Wed
|vtop
|252
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec 24
|Dick Daily
|4
|French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15)
|Dec 21
|who in charge
|10
|Why Are Cash Real Estate Deals on the Rise? (Jun '14)
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|3
|Real Estate (May '15)
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|2
|Realtage.com is a great way to find an agent (Mar '16)
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC