3 Growth Dividend Stocks to Buy in January

What better way to start of the new year than with some top dividend growth stocks to add to your portfolio? Our Motley Fool contributors scoured the universe of dividend stocks to find intriguing companies they think make sense to buy now, and their list includes Mosaic Todd Campbell : Agriculture demand enjoys long-tail support tied to an increasingly larger and wealthier global population, and that's good news for Mosaic shareholders. Mosaic is the planet's top producer of phosphate, and following its acquisition of Vale 'sfertilizer assets earlier this month, the company is perfectly positioned to tap growing demand in key markets such as Brazil.

