The Latest: Christie scolds speaker, calls for Horizon vote

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie addresses a joint session of the Democrat-led Legislature at the statehouse, Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Trenton, N.J. Christie said the issue with the state's government shutdown is Democratic Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto's failure to hold a vote on legislation overhauling the state's largest health insurer. Prieto says the bill could raise ratepayers' premiums.

