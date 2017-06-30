The 12 major US cities with the best ...

The 12 major US cities with the best public transportation

1 hr ago

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared Thursday that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which oversees the New Jersey Transit, Long Island Rail Road, and the NYC subways, was in a "state of emergency." NYC's transit is long over-due repairs and suffers from over-crowding due to the city's ever-growing population.

Chicago, IL

