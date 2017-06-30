Roads reopen, oil cleanup remains after train derailment
Plainfield police say it will take several days to clean up an estimated 45,000 gallons of oil near Route 59 and Riverwalk Court, near the village's downtown business district. Twenty train cars belonging to Canadian National Railway derailed around 7 p.m. Friday.
