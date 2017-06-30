Regina's future rail yard development plan falls short of minimum setback requirements: analysis
The Railyard Renewal Project will transform 17.5 acres of a former CP rail yard into a mixed-use area in downtown Regina. However, development falls well within the recommended setbacks established by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities in 2013.
