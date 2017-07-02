Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG
UBS Group AG boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,033 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 64,115 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06)
|Jun 10
|Jus me
|413
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|1
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr '17
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar '17
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC