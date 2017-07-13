International Nidovirus Symposium highlights KSU expertise
America's city of fountains recently hosted more than 250 international scientists who all share a passion for a unique group of viruses called nidoviruses. Kansas State University was well-represented at the XIVth International Nidovirus Symposium in Kansas City, Missouri, thanks to the efforts of Ying Fang, professor in the College of Veterinary Medicine, who chaired the symposium with her co-chair Susan Baker, a professor from Loyola University Chicago.
