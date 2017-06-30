How cliffs are made

20 hrs ago

It was a headache for Union Pacific Railroad but a lesson in how slow geologic processes of weathering, erosion and gravity lead to an eventual rock slide. This refrigerator-sized boulder rolled off the side of the cliff just east of Tony's Apartments in Spring Glen Thursday morning.

