Firebug firefighter who burned down A...

Firebug firefighter who burned down Alberta trestle gets 2 year jail term

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Medincine Hat News

A volunteer firefighter who admitted to setting a series of fires in Mayerthorpe, Alta., including a spectacular blaze that destroyed a landmark Canadian National Railway trestle, has been sentenced to 24 months in jail. The former junior firefighter with the Mayerthorpe Fire Department was also given three yearsa TM probation and will serve 21 months after spending three months in pre-trial custody.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06) Jun 10 Jus me 413
News Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station... Apr '17 CodeTalker 1
News Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl... Apr '17 Liteone 1
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... Apr '17 John 1
News 'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13) Mar '17 ThomasA 5
News The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in... Mar '17 Pierre Berton was... 1
News CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO Mar '17 Thomas 1
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,578 • Total comments across all topics: 282,284,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC