Firebug firefighter who burned down Alberta trestle gets 2 year jail term
A volunteer firefighter who admitted to setting a series of fires in Mayerthorpe, Alta., including a spectacular blaze that destroyed a landmark Canadian National Railway trestle, has been sentenced to 24 months in jail. The former junior firefighter with the Mayerthorpe Fire Department was also given three yearsa TM probation and will serve 21 months after spending three months in pre-trial custody.
