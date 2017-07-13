Fact check: City can release info on dangerous goods passing through Regina by train
Transport Canada says a jurisdiction can be provided with an summary of the dangerous goods shipped through its communities on an annual basis. City officials have permission to release details about what dangerous goods are transported through Regina's communities by rail, despite previous statements from city hall saying it does not have permission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
