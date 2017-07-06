E-ZPass Helps Cops Nab Union Boss

2017-07-06

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority Inspector General's office used records from E-ZPass, an electronic toll collection system, to prove that George Botts, vice president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 726, was not performing his union duties. Botts, who earned $32 an hour, was paying tolls when he should have been working inside a bus depot.

