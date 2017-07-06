Destination Wealth Management Has $72...

Destination Wealth Management Has $720,000 Position in CSX Corporation

13 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of CSX Corporation by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,465 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

