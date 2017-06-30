Columbus girds for $50M Cummins renov...

Columbus girds for $50M Cummins renovation, $30M overpass project

Columbus-based enginemaker Cummins Inc. will invest $50 million in renovations to its corporate headquarters while a new $30 million railroad overpass smooths traffic flow at a key entry point to the city, state officials announced Wednesday.

