Canadian National Railway says oil spills after train derails in U.S.

Canadian National Railway Co said about 20,000 gallons of oil was released following a freight train derailment at Plainfield, the U.S. state of Illinois on Friday, according to a filing with state pollution regulators. The incident occurred when 20 cars of a Canadian National Railway Co freight train, carrying crude for Exxon Mobil Corp to Louisiana, went off the tracks, the Chicago Tribune said in a report on Saturday, quoting officials.

