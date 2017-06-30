CA: L.A. Metro Takes Multi-Pronged Approach to Improving Aging Blue Line
The Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority is working toward making a series of modest but necessary improvements on the 27-year-old Blue Line light rail line connecting Downtown Los Angeles with downtown Long Beach. The 22-mile-long transit link was the first modern transit line built in the region and with 83,612 boardings per day, is considered one of the transit system's workhorse lines.
