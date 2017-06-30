Amtrak Lifts Speed Restrictions on Trains Ahead of 'Summer of Hell' Repairs
Amtrak and New Jersey Transit trains traveling between Penn Station and New Jersey will be able to travel up to 15 mph as of Monday morning, Amtrak said in a release.
